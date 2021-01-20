Social Scene: Celebrating America

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All eyes will be on Wednesday’s presidential inauguration as well as the virtual after party.

In fact, two of country’s biggest superstars are celebrating America with a message of unity.

Country superstars, Tim Mcgraw and Tyler Hubbard will perform their newest collaboration during tonight’s primetime inauguration special called “Celebrating America.”

The song is called Undivided, an uplifting tune, asking all Americans to come together in a time of great divisiveness.

The primetime event will also feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Garth Brooks, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Katy Perry.