Social Scene: Caution Fatigue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — You may have noticed it among your family, friends, or even co-workers. It may be also happening to you.

We’re talking about caution fatigue.

That’s when people start letting their guard down in following safety guidelines.

We’ve seen it happening with the big parties at the beach.

A specialist at Queen’s tells us that when the virus first came out – people were hyper-vigilant, washing their hands and social distancing, but that response is only meant to be short-term because your body weakens with all the stress and anxiety.

So how do you avoid caution fatigue? Experts say you need to shift your mindset so that following safety guidelines seems rewarding instead of dreadful.