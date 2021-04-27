Social Scene: Catching two home run balls in one game

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Catching a home run ball at a baseball game is one thing, but catching two in one game is something you’ll have to see to believe.

A 17-year-old fan seated in Dodger Stadium’s “home run seats” section caught Fernando Tatís Jr’s ball, but like a true Dodger’s fan threw it back onto the field because that ball was hit by the enemy.

Two innings later and the same fan, Doug Pyle, makes another incredible grab. Pyle is a pitcher for his high school’s baseball team and said he threw the first ball back onto the field to ‘show off his arm.’ He said his phone has since been blowing up with messages.