Social Scene: Cassette tapes making a comeback

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Everyone loves a good comeback story, right? So, what about cassette tapes?

Cassette tapes are making a huge comeback and are trending right now.

In the first half of 2020, cassette tape sales more than doubled.

If those numbers hold, it would represent the best year of tape sales since 2003.

But why? Some experts believe a younger generation recognizes the superiority of analog sound over digital.

Cassette tapes are also durable, surviving years of storage and being dropped on the floor numerous times!

Just in case you were wondering what are a few of the best-selling cassettes of 2020? Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.