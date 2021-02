HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pop superstars BTS took the stage on Tuesday, Feb. 23, to perform their hits like never before on MTV Unplugged.

They became the first Korean act to headline the show.

MTV Unplugged is where artists perform their hit songs, and sometimes covers, using only acoustic instruments.

BTS did live versions of songs from their latest album “Be” as well as their smash hit “Dynamite.”