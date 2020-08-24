Social Scene: BTS breaks youtube record

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about Korean pop stars BTS who have made history. The group just broke the Youtube record for most views in 24 hours.

Dynamite has just became the best 24-hour debut of a music video on Youtube, with more than 100 million views.

It is BTS’s first single sung completely in english.      

The world’s biggest K-Pop group released the highly anticipated visuals for the record on Friday.

By the end of that first day, Dynamite had racked up 101.1 million views.      

