Social Scene: Brady trash talking

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Quarterback Tom Brady is considered the greatest of all time when it comes to football, but what about golf? The seven time Super Bowl champ will be teaming up with Phil Mickelson in a celebrity matchup against Aaron Rogers and Bryson Dechambeau.

And Brady is apparently already talking a lot of trash.

Making one putt may be impressive, but Brady actually made three putts in a row. Before each putt, the football star called out Dechambeau and Rogers.

It’s safe to say Brady sounds ready for the big match on July 6.