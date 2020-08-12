Social Scene: Blockbuster AirBnB

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With theaters closed, and other restrictions, some people are spending more time watching movies.

There are a lot of options for that – from amazon, to Netflix, to on demand.

But, there’s one option that is truly unique.

The world’s last Blockbuster video, which has turned into an AirBnB rental.

The store in Bend, Oregon has temporarily converted its floor space into a makeshift living room that can accommodate up to four guests, from the same household, with social distancing guidelines in place.

They can watch any of the store’s videos on a 1990’s-era TV and VCR.

Renting the space costs only $4, but there is a catch.

It’s for three days only in September and only for residents of Deschutes County, Oregon.

