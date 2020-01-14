Social Scene: Big Payday for Nick Rolovich

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The big buzz is all about Nick Rolovich – who’s heading to Washington State to become their next head coach.

Rolo will be getting paid big time, a reported 5 year deal worth $15 million.

Rolo’s contract at UH paid him over $400,000 annually. Now he’s expected to get paid $3 million per year….

In his 4-seasons with the Bows, Rolo is 28-and-27 with 3-bowl-appearances.

Who’s next in line to take over and the lead the UH Program?

Passing game coordinator, Craig Stutzmann has been mentioned as well as some other assistants on the staff, like Brian Smith.

