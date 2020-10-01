Social Scene: Big names at NBA finals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The NBA finals between the Lakers and Heat tipped off Wednesday night, and there were some big names in attendance – virtually that is.

Former President, Barack Obama, was kicking it with a couple of Laker legends – Shaquille Oneal to his right and James Worthy on his left.

Obama was there in his virtual seat because for one, he’s a big basketball fan.

The Lakers would go on to blow out the Heat by 18 points to take game one.

Obama was also there to encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming election.

If you haven’t done so, there’s still time to register to vote for the general election.

The deadline is coming on Monday, October 5.

Election Day will be held on November 3.

