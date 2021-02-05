Social Scene: Big Game snacks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re just two days away until Tom Brady and the Bucs take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 in Tampa!

Everyone is excited for the Big Game, but who’s ready to eat?

A lot of people will be chowing down on ribs, pizza, wings, poke and all kinds of goodies.

According to the National Chicken Council, Americans are expected to devour a record 1.42 billion chicken wings – that’s up 2 percent from last year.

An estimated 11.2 million pounds of potato chips will be scarfed, 8 million pounds of guacamole will be downed and 12. 2 million pizzas will be sold on game day!

For those with a tummy ache, the National Workforce Institute estimates that 4.4 million Americans plan to call in sick on Monday, even though they are not ill.

