Social Scene: Big Game snacks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re just two days away until Tom Brady and the Bucs take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 in Tampa!

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Everyone is excited for the Big Game, but who’s ready to eat?

A lot of people will be chowing down on ribs, pizza, wings, poke and all kinds of goodies.

According to the National Chicken Council, Americans are expected to devour a record 1.42 billion chicken wings – that’s up 2 percent from last year.

An estimated 11.2 million pounds of potato chips will be scarfed, 8 million pounds of guacamole will be downed and 12. 2 million pizzas will be sold on game day!

For those with a tummy ache, the National Workforce Institute estimates that 4.4 million Americans plan to call in sick on Monday, even though they are not ill.