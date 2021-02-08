Social Scene: Big Game commercials

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of people watched the Big Game for the commercials, which was a lot more entertaining than the game itself – unless you’re a Tampa Bay fan.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Overall, there were a lot of celebrities – including Will Ferrel.

Will Ferrel, Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina drove audiences to laugher during General Motor’s electric car segment.

Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander had a funny commercial with his George Costanza sweatshirt.

Actress Mila Kunis kept saying “it wasn’t me” during her Cheetos commercial with husband Ashton Kutcher.

Michael B. Jordan was every husband’s worst nightmare in Amazon’s Alexa commercial.

A 30 second ad during the Big Game cost a whopping $5.5 million.