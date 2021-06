HONOLULU (KHON2) — Imagine a dinosaur that is as long as a basketball court and as tall as a two-story building.

Scientists in Australia say the bones of a dinosaur discovered in a dig over a decade ago belong to the Australotitan Cooperensis, which means “The Southern Titan.”

Paleontologists estimated the giant creature lived about 95 million years ago.

The plant-eating dinosaur is nicknamed “Cooper.”