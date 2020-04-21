Social Scene: Big Boost for Campbell Soup

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the stay-at-home order, many people are cooking at home. That’s been a huge boost for Campbell Soup products.

Campbell’s says it’s seeing a spike in demand for its snacks, meals and beverages. The company is also paying more for transportation, for its workforce, health-screenings and sanitizing.

But, Campbell’s says it’s benefiting overall because they also make prego pasta sauces, pace salsa, pepperidge farm cookies and snacks, spaghetti o’s, v-8 and other brands.

During this time, there has also been a spike in other items, not necessarily food-related, but things like toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies.