Social Scene: Betting on a royal baby

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Prince Harry and Meghan will soon be having a baby girl and that has a lot of people making bets.

The British royals are expecting their second child sometime this summer and the bets are going off with people placing money on the potential titles for the little royal. Some of the popular picks include family names such as Elizabeth and Diana, but topping the leadership board is Philippa at 3 to 1 odds. The name is rising in popularity following the death of Prince Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip.

Some other fan favorites include Allegra, Alexandria and Grace.

