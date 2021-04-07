Social Scene: Best states for remote work

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More businesses are hiring and more employees are heading back into the office. But some workers are continuing to work from home, not only in Hawaii, but across the country.

So which state is the best place to work remotely? A new report ranked 50 states and the District of Columbia. Everything from internet access, security and the size of homes was considered.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Hawaii came in at number 50, with only Alaska ranking lower. Hawaii scored the worst for living environment, which includes things like the cost for electricity and internet, as well as the number of people living in a house and its size.

According to the study, the Carolina and Georgia ranked the highest.