Social Scene: Best and Worst Roads

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During this pandemic, many people are working from home and not going out as much as they used to.

With fewer cars on the highways, many states are using this time, to fix their roads.

So the company called Copilot, checked out the conditions of the roads nationwide. They created a report, ranking the states with the best and worst roads in the country.

According to this report, out of all the states, Hawaii has the fourth worst roads in the U.S.

In Hawaii, 35.9 percent of all major roads are in poor condition, compared to the national average of 26.4 percent.

This report said Rhode Island has the worst roads and Georgia has the best.

Latest on KHON2