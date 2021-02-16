Social Scene: Best and worst pizza toppings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During this pandemic, a lot of people have been ordering food to-go or to be delivered. And one of the top food choices for both is pizza.

But when it comes to this popular dish, what are some of the un-popular toppings?

A new survey posted on You-gov.com reported the least favorite pizza toppings.

A total of 6,000 people across the U.S. were polled and apparently anchovies is the most disliked topping in America.

The survey showed that 61% of respondents chose anchovies, followed by eggplant and artichokes.

Broccoli and pineapple round out the top five of worst pizza toppings.

The most popular topping? Pepperoni, which had a 64% percent approval rating.

That was followed by sausage, mushrooms, extra cheese and onions.