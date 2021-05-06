Social Scene: Begging for attention

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Caught on camera in a touching exchange, seven-month-old Misneach was begging for attention as his owner, Irish President Michael d. Higgins was giving a live interview in Dublin.

The adorable Bernese Mountain dog was not happy with the lack of attention that he was getting. Misneach could be seen nibbling at Higgins’ hand as he continued with the interview.

This video was later uploaded on the Irish president’s official Tik Tok account. It has gone viral on social media with more than two million views on twitter