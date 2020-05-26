Social Scene: Beaches Packed for Memorial Day Weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of people got to enjoy this long Memorial Day weekend – especially at the beach.

The beaches were packed, which meant it was also a busy weekend for ocean safety.

EMS says, 49 people were rescued Sunday – including three that were taken to the hospital.

There was also that big party at Mokuleia Beach, where officials say more than 200 people gathered.

They broke COVID-19 emergency rules and had no permits..

They also left behind large amounts of trash.

Park enforcement officers say for the most part, people were compliant with rules over the Memorial Day weekend and no citations were issued.