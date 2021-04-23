Social Scene: Baseball fan loses nachos, but gets ball

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some baseball fans will do just about anything to catch a foul ball. We’ve shown you video of some of those successes, but in this case a big miss has a silver lining.

It happened during Thursday’s Reds game, when Eugenio Suarez was loving life after hitting a monster shot to left.

Meanwhile, a Reds fan in the stands tried catching the ball but took a fall instead. The fan went back to his seat and got a hug from his son.

The silver lining? The wife of pitcher Lucas Sims saw the video. She went to twitter to find the baseball fan now being called “Nacho man” by social media users to give him an autographed ball for his son.