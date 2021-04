HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wake Up 2day is taking you out to the ballgame this Thursday.

The major league baseball season is in full swing and a couple of fans are going viral.

A man was seen looking to catch a home run ball and ended up getting splattered with nacho cheese.

Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player Justin Turner felt bad for the unlucky guy, so he requested a fresh order of nachos for him and sent him a Dodgers world series hoodie, making it quite a memorable night for the fan.