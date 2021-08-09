Social Scene: Ball girl tackles fan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a big day at the ball park for Dodger fans.

And it was made even more memorable when one LA Dodgers ball girl stopped an eager fan in his tracks. The fan ran onto the field with a team of security guards unable to catch him.

That was until one LA Dodgers ball girl managed to step in front of the speeding fan and grab him. The fan went over the fence where the guards were able to catch up to him.

Meanwhile the Dodger beat the Angels 8 to 2.