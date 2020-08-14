Social Scene: Back to school

HONOLULU (KHON) — The start of the new school year has a lot of people talking.

Students across the state – from kindergarten to college -will start the new school year virtually, many for at least a month.

The school year for many private and public school students will be Monday.

We have heard of parents and students reacting in different ways. Some parents are thinking of homeschooling their children for the entire school year. Others are working from home more to stay home with their kids, or asking family members to help more.

College students are also rethinking their classes.

Even school shopping has changed. Retailers say more people are buying electronics and accessories, like speakers and headphones, for their kids who are learning virtually.

