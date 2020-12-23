Social Scene: Baby animals celebrating first Christmas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about baby animals celebrating their first Christmas!

The newest additions at the Australian Zoo in Somersby were basking in all of the joys of this holiday season.

Pipsqueak the koala and Tasmanian devils Alula and Wolf are all among the different animals learning that nothing says Christmas like decorations and food.

The curious creatures each enjoyed a special treat prepared by zoo workers.