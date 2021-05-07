Social scene: Appreciating mom

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mother’s Day is coming up and it might just be the most important one yet.

A poll surveyed 2,000 people and found 64% said this past year made them appreciate their moms even more.

On average, individuals missed out on 28 days of in-person time with their moms due to the pandemic.

That’s why the majority are going above and beyond to make sure mom has the best day ever. According to research, commissioned by Groupon, quality time is the top activity listed for mother’s day plans. That’s followed by buying flowers, taking her to a nice restaurant or cooking a meal.

Other popular gifts include a massage, shopping trip or spa day.