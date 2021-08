HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri is combining two iconic American foods into a patriotic snack.

Fieri has created “apple pie hot dogs” for Major League Baseball’s upcoming “Field of Dreams” game.

All it is is a beef hot dog wrapped in an apple pie crust with filling and bacon jam.

The creation is topped with apple mustard drizzle, apple pie spice and brown sugar.