Social Scene: Another Brady on the sidelines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have another Brady on the sidelines. The football legend’s 13-year old son Jack recently joined the team on their training camp as a ball boy. Dad calls it’s a “really, really cool experience” to have his son out there with him.

Brady adds that Jack is wiped out when he gets home and is always trying to keep him hydrated.

The father and son duo were also seen running sprints after Wednesday’s practice.