Social Scene: Amazing dog rescue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a daring rescue of a dog stuck on the side of a cliff in Utah.

A group of ATV riders was terrified when their dog, Summer, partially slid down a cliff.

Luckily for them, they were riding with a group called “The Wild Association” – whose members jumped in to help rescue the dog.

Summer listened to her owner’s commands to stay put – so she wouldn’t slide further down the cliff.

The group worked together to repel down – and then secured Summer and brought her back up to safety.