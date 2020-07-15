Social Scene: Alcohol Rules

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s latest course of action to curb the spread of the coronavirus is getting a lot of attention.

A lot of people are commenting on the decision to stop serving alcohol at bars earlier, at midnight.

Recently, there have been reports of clusters in other areas like gyms, nursing homes, churches and businesses.

That’s in addition to clusters from large gatherings and parties.

Some lawmakers are warning they are already thinking of what to restrict in order to flatten the curve.