Social Scene: Airplane dining experience

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The demand for airline food is apparently sky high during the pandemic.
Singapore Airlines is offering a dining experience inside a grounded airplane – while serving the carrier’s in-flight menu.
This morning, it sold out in 30 minutes!
Diners will also be treated to a tour of the Airbus 380, as well as in-flight entertainment options while they eat.
Upon leaving, each customer will receive a take-home souvenir from the airline.
The event will be taking place later this month on October 24 and 25.
The cost ranges from $40 dollars in coach to nearly $500 for a private suite.
