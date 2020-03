HONOLULU (KHON2) — United Airlines is cutting U.S. flights amid coronavirus concerns — the first carrier to do so. s

Starting next month, United will reduce flights in the U.S. and Canada by 10% and overseas flights by 20%.

Jet Blue is also cutting back domestic flights by 5% and are looking for ways to preserve cash.

Korean Airlines announced it’s reducing flights between South Korea and Hawaii beginning this week. Direct flights between Incheon and other U.S. cities will stop on Monday.