Social Scene: Active lifestyle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With many people looking to get in shape to start the new year, a new study was done comparing the top one hundred cities that provided an active lifestyle.

The financial website WalletHub looked at factors like how many tennis courts and hiking trails are located in the city, to the number of fitness centers and the cost of membership.

When all was said and done, Honolulu was named the best city for an active lifestyle! Honolulu also came in number one for the most tennis courts per capita.

They also took into account our gorgeous weather, the proximity to the beaches, golf courses, playgrounds and the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Other top cities included Portland, San Diego and San Francisco.

The worst city for an active lifestyle is North Las Vegas.