Social Scene: A very loyal dog

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dogs have long been known as man’s best friend, but for one dog loyalty goes above and beyond.

A Golden Retriever in Instanbul grew visibly concerned after his owner began to feel ill and needed an ambulance to go to the hospital. Unfortunately, the medical staff wouldn’t allow the dog to enter the emergency services vehicle, so the dog chased after his owner, weaving to avoid signs and people along the way.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The race ended when the ambulance arrived at the hospital. The owner was taken inside while the dog patiently waited outside.