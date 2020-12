HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local boy, Kamu Grugier Hill, is flying high on cloud nine. And it’s not because his Miami Dolphins are on the verge of making the playoffs – it’s because he fulfilled a life-long dream to his mother.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Kamehameha graduate made a promise when he was a kid that he was going to buy his mom a new car.

Well, this past Christmas he delivered, giving his mom a brand new Cadillac!