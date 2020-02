It’s all about Valentine’s Day, which is only two days away.

If you’re still thinking about how to spend it, a recent survey might give you an idea.

According to this survey by “The Harris Poll,”45% of those surveyed said their ideal night would be “low-key” and “easy”.

In fact, a big portion of Americans ranked “pizza” among the most underrated Valentine’s Day foods.

Others also said, they wanted fried chicken, barbecue or tacos for Valentine’s Day!