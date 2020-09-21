Social Scene: 72nd annual Emmy Awards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a night of many firsts, during Sunday night’s 72nd annual Emmy Awards.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Due of the pandemic, it was not business as usual. It was the first ever, virtual Emmys, reflecting the new norm.

The applause, cuts to the crowd, were all fake with life-size cutouts of some of the nominees.

Another first?

A win for Zendaya, who took home the prize for outstanding lead in a drama for Euphoria.

At the age of 24, she also became the youngest actress to win.

A moment that people are still talking about? Some of the cast from Friends reunited. Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow joined Jennifer Aniston at home. She was nominated for her leading role in the Morning Show.

Latest Stories on KHON2