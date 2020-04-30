Live Now
Social Scene: 6-year-old Kapolei boy writes a new children’s book

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about a 6-year old boy from Kapolei, who got very creative during the stay-at-home order and wrote a new children’s book!

Being stuck at home isn’t stopping this kid.

Sebastien Gonzalez has spent the last 3 weeks in quarantine – pouring his heart into a book called “The Great Doggy Holiday.”

The star of the show, “Blue,” the family’s pup who wishes to spend more time with his humans.

The book was shot, written and designed by the Gonzalez family.

Sebastien says the book is “all about spending time with your family and being grateful for the time that you have with them.”

He’s hoping that when you read it, you’ll gain a sense of happiness and closeness.

Trending Stories