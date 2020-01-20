Social Scene: 49ers to face Chiefs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket into the big game on Sunday.

Local boy, Deforest Buckner and the 49ers put an absolute spanking on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, winning 37 to 20.

Meanwhile, in the AFC, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs put on a show against the Tennessee Titans and will be playing in their first super bowl in 50 years!

Early odds have the Chiefs as a slight, one-and a half point favorite over the 49ers.

Super Bowl 54 between the Chiefs and 49ers will kick off in Miami on February 2nd.

A game you can see right here on KHON2. We will also be having a special show that morning from 4:30 to 6 a.m.