Social Scene: 24-karat hamburger

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new luxurious burger is getting a lot of attention! And it’s not your typical sandwich.

We’re talking about a gold topped hamburger that just hit the menu at a restaurant in Columbia.

The 24-karat gold topped hamburger is being sold for around $60 in Bogota.

Caramelized bacon, onions and double cheese, all topped with five pieces of 24- karat edible gold leaves, imported from the U.S.

The restaurant says the burger helped them rebrand and boost sales during the pandemic. They also hope to bring new culinary experiences to people in Colombia who are unable to travel right now.