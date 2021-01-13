Social Scene: 2020 best jobs lists

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Doctors, nurses and other health care professionals have been on the frontlines, battling this pandemic, since day one. So when it comes to this year’s list of best jobs, it’s not surprising that they topped the list.

U.S. News and World Report, just came out with the top 100 best jobs for the new year.

The number one job? Physician’s assistant.

Also in the top five? Nurse practitioner, medical and health services manager and physicians.

Health care jobs also ranked high in the publication’s best jobs paying six figures.

The top 100 best jobs list analyzed positions across 17 sectors, including salary, growth potential and work-life balance.