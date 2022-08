HONOLULU (KHON2) — It has been six months since Russia invaded Ukraine and there appears to be no end in sight.

Vladimir Putin is now beefing up the Russian military while President Biden announces a $3 billion military aid package to help Ukraine.

Dr. Carl Ackerman, a historian of Russia and author, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the latest developments.