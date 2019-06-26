Six Japan-America Society of Hawaii Ambassadors to visit Japan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Japan-America Society of Hawaii was founded in 1976 to promote understanding and friendship between the people of Japan and the United States through the special and unique perspective of Hawaii.

Every year, Hawaii is invited to participate, and JASH selects six 10- or 11-year-old Junior Ambassadors (JA) to Fukuoka to meet over 200 fellow junior ambassadors from 40 different countries and regions at a week long exchange and will stay with a Japanese host family.

The students selected this year are: Kristen Barrera, Ella Bosworth, Caleb Kagawa, Anuhea Kealoha, Jalen Matsuura and Carter Nobuhara.

This program is free for the participants and funded by the APCC, a non-profit organization in Japan and the Japanese government.

Reyna Kaneko, President of Japan-America Society of Hawaii, and Jalen Matsuura, Japan-America Society of Hawaii Junior Ambassador, joined us for a preview.

