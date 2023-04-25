They’re thinking outside the box by going outside of their resort. The Kahala Hotel & Resort is expanding into Waikiki with their signature line of products.

Monji Mohammad, Director of Retail, Spa, Wellness and Merchandising at The Kahala Hotel & Resort, joined Take2 with a preview.

The store’s grand opening is Wednesday, April 26 and it will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m

Built on a rich legacy of gracious hospitality and aloha, The Kahala Hotel & Resort, Hawaii’s premier luxury resort, is bringing its one-of-a-kind retail line to Waikiki. Take home exclusive gourmet gifts and souvenirs from the resort’s carefully curated collection of authentic Hawaii specialty goods. Designed to delight, you will find high-quality chocolate macadamia nuts, shortbread cookies, pancake mix, fruit jewels, custom blends of coffee, resort apparel and more. Bring home memories of Hawaii and live the Kahala life of timeless grace and hospitality year-round.

To celebrate the new store opening, eligible shoppers will receive a special edition Kahala logo tote bag with a $200 purchase or more during the grand opening week of April 26 to 30 at Signature by The Kahala. Shoppers may also be entered to win a two-night stay at The Kahala in an ocean view lanai room. Limited edition chocolate covered macadamia nut flavors, such as pineapple, lilikoi, guava/strawberry, matcha, mango, ube and Hawaiian BBQ will also be available for purchase while supplies last.

Signature by The Kahala can be found on Instagram and Facebook.