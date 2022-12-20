KHON2
by: Kristine Uyeno
Posted: Dec 20, 2022 / 09:42 AM HST
Updated: Dec 20, 2022 / 10:16 AM HST
You’re invited to watch some of the best in local short films. It’s time for the Ohina Short Film Showcase. The program’s executive director, Gerard Elmore, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the event.
