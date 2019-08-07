Whether you’re recovering from severe weather or preparing for what mother nature has in store, you could be a target for different types of scams.
Roseann Freitas, Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific Marketplace manager of Hawaii, joined us this morning with tips on how to protect yourself.
Severe Weather Scams to Severe Weather Scams Look Out For
Whether you’re recovering from severe weather or preparing for what mother nature has in store, you could be a target for different types of scams.