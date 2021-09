HONOLULU (KHON2) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

So many people have been affected during this pandemic and with Hawaii seeing it’s highest COVID numbers, practicing self-care is more important than ever.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Dr. Alexander Khaddouma, University of Hawaii Psychologist, joined Wake Up 2day and Take2 to discuss the warning signs and how you can help those struggling.