HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, Jan. 12, government and nonprofit partners launched the Maui Interim Housing Plan.

It is a way to collectively commit $500 million to create a pool of more than 3,000 stable housing units with 18-month commitments.

Joining KHON2 on Tuesday, Jan. 9 to talk story about this is West Maui is State Senator Angus McKelvey.

One of the future sites is in central Maui at Maui Lani where 34 modular units will be placed in about eight weeks with the units being ready for move-in in about three to four months.

Watch the video above to hear Sen. McKelvey’s thoughts on salvaging Maui community for long-term cohesion and sustainability.