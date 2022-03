HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a great opportunity if you love marine life and working with people.

Sea Life Park is having two job fairs coming up as more businesses are gearing up to return to a sense of normalcy.

Steve Chang, Human Resources Manager at Sea Life Park, joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the job fairs.

For more information, view https://www.sealifeparkhawaii.com/employment.