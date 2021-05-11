Scientists discover ancient reptile believed to look like a giant chicken

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Scientists in Mongolia have discovered an ancient reptile, but it wasn’t exactly as intimidating as a T-Rex.

The newly found creature, who is said to look like a giant chicken, lived about 80 million years ago.

It was a 3-foot tall bird-like predator and did most of its hunting at night. Researchers say it had large eyes and owl-like hearing to find its prey as well as only one claw on each front appendage.

The findings of the creature’s capabilities came as international researchers scanned 100 living and extinct bird and reptile species.